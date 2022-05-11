"What Is Truth?" from Christian Faith Publishing author DJ Robinson is a well-researched and articulate discussion of religion with a detailed argument for the importance of accepting Jesus.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"What Is Truth?": a well-thought-out challenge to opposing religious arguments. "What Is Truth?" is the creation of published author DJ Robinson, who holds an associate degree from Rose State College in health and sports science and a bachelor's degree from Trinity College of the Bible and Theological Seminary in biblical apologetics.
Robinson shares, "In a world filled with conflicting worldviews, one often asks the question, 'What is truth?' D. J. Robinson asked himself this very question from a young age. Join DJ in his journey to Christ as he provides the reader with his reasons for accepting Christianity as the one and only true worldview. This work displays the inconsistencies and flaws in other worldviews such as atheism and agnosticism, polytheism, Judaism, Islam, Mormonism, Jehovah's Witnesses, and Hebrew Israelism. This work not only serves as a theological and logical refutation of opposing worldviews, but also provides historical argumentation. This work will supply the unbelieving reader with good reasons to question their worldview and the believing reader with arguments to defend their faith against opposing worldviews. Praise the Lord Jesus!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DJ Robinson's new book will challenge and encourage readers to consider the carefully crafted points made within.
Robinson presents a compelling challenge to readers that provides historical and theological references to further the acceptance of God's word.
Consumers can purchase"What Is Truth?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
