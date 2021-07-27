MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Prayers of an Intercessor": a potent examination of prayer and faith. "The Prayers of an Intercessor" is the creation of published author DMW, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who accepted Jesus in March 1978.
DMW shares, "There are so many wonderful books written on prayer that when the Lord told me I was to write this book, I questioned Him. I wondered what I would have to say that hasn't been said already. However, as I began to write, I found out I had a lot to say.
"You see, The Prayers of an Intercessor is a book based on my experiences through prayer over years. So many times people find prayer to be a difficult thing. Many may think you have to pray some big, flamboyant prayer to be heard by God. However, you will find out by reading this book that we can all pray. In fact, we all need to pray.
"Prayer is not about fancy words. Prayer is simply talking to the Lord. God is the reader of the heart; He cares more that our prayers be heartfelt.
"It was some of the simplest prayers I prayed that I saw the greatest answers come about. I have had the honor of seeing many prayers answered over the years, and God is still answering my prayers today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DMW's new book is an inspiring collection of personal moments from the author's life as they relate to faith.
DMW writes in hopes of inspiring others to include prayer in their daily life to encourage a deeper connection to God.
View a synopsis of "The Prayers of an Intercessor" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Prayers of an Intercessor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Prayers of an Intercessor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
