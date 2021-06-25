MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Planet Veggie": an enjoyable venture through health benefits. "Planet Veggie" is the creation of published author Dominic J. Ellis Sr., a loving husband and Air Force veteran who owns American Awards, Inc.
Ellis shares, "Somewhere in our universe, in the imagination of a child, there is a planet where only vegetables live. This planet is similar to planet earth. The story is about thirty-three very special vegetables who believe they can do more for your health than any other vegetable. They will show you what good and tasty treats they can be when served with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. In the beginning, a vegetable needs a good place to grow. Some grow very well in hot climates, some in cold, some in wet, and some in dry. Each vegetable will tell you what part of the United States they grow best, what dish they are good to be served with, and why they are so healthy for you. I believe when a child reads about these very special vegetables, they will want one with every meal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dominic J. Ellis Sr.'s new book is an important opportunity to educate young children on the important benefits found within healthy foods.
