MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miss Your Forever: Reflections After the Death of a Spouse": a potent tale of loss and perseverance. "Miss Your Forever: Reflections After the Death of a Spouse" is the creation of published author, Dominic Murgido, who unexpectedly lost his wife and became a compassionate grief advocate.
On a Monday in January, the author's life changed in the blink of an eye when his wife was killed in a vehicular accident by a distracted driver three days after her birthday. That day changed his life forever.
The feelings and thoughts associated with the loss of one's spouse is horrific in itself but when it is sudden and unexpected the death can be difficult to accept in your new life without your loved one."
Miss Your Forever highlights how an untimely death will affect you in ways that most other losses do not while it takes on a dimension all its own. With this life changing situation, the author will discuss his grief journey through reflections that he wrote and share entries from his personal journal while taking you on a path of discovery and renewal.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Murgido's new book is an inspiring, at times heartbreaking, narrative that deals with finding a path forward after a tragic loss.
Inviting readers into the greatest source of pain one can imagine, Murgido hopes to reach those who have experienced a similar loss and offer a gentle guiding hand as they navigate the unknown realm of grief.
