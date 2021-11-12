MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As Reality Strikes": a contemporary novel which aims to encourage everyone to believe in God no matter how hard their situation may seem. "As Reality Strikes" is the creation of published author Dominique Jean, a writer who raises awareness and encourages others to get CPR certifications in order to save lives.
Jean writes, "My dad wasn't perfect. He was a dad of great structures and principles. He put all his kids through school so they can feed themselves. He taught us survival skills. He asked me to share his simple methods through a dream with all his kids. If they use it, which I did, they will know it works. If they didn't, they will be a slave to someone forever and will always be treated like trash. I apply the same tactic it continues to work for me. I never stop using it.
"Dad was an herbalist. So am I. He was gifted like me—a clairvoyant. We are able to see the future and warning signs of danger. Like me, my dad was a Creole chef, but I also do Cajun food. He did real estate and business. So do I. As a child, I used to dance with Dad, and all the pain would go away. As a kid, I danced and sang on the boat every Thursday for the tourists.
"I used to dance with Kenneth every night to put him to sleep and used that same therapy for me now. Whenever I finished a project, I went to the club and dropped it like it's hot. As a dancer, I was the life of the party from the moment I walked through the door to the minute I left.
"I used therapy daily.
"Kenneth was a happy kid. I became a happy person. I used to do funny faces so he could swallow his meds. I used them daily at work with other kids to put a smile on their faces. I gave and received love freely and daily by making a difference in people's lives.
"Make someone laugh today.
"Express the following things daily to people you come in contact with, and it will be given back to you in the mighty name of Jesus. Give someone a hug, give an honest compliment; praise someone on a job well done, you are amazing, you have a great smile; you have a great vibe; you are the best; make a clean joke. Make someone laugh, act like a child of God continue to do righteous; don't just say you are one a child of God. Be one, be honest to yourself first; before you can be honest to God and others. Despite the unrighteousness done to you by mankind in return. Respect yourself, respect God; respect others. As a result, you will have a blissful life, and the sky is the limit to you always."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dominique Jean's new book is an impelling story filled with a heart-touching message that invites the readers to be the modern-day Good Samaritan who heeds the call of those who are in dire need of help.
In this book, the author tells the long and winding journey of the past seven years where she witnessed the encompassing grace of God. Each chapter provides a gleaming light to the readers, enabling them to realize and see the greatness of God despite any odds they may encounter.
