MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Do It All": a potent example of the power of faith. "I Do It All" is the creation of published author Don Bozarth, a Christian athlete who has had the pleasure of owning numerous businesses, running worldwide companies, and traveling the world.
Bozarth shares, "Living life at full speed ahead while traveling the world and competing in two different sports made it feel like life could not possibly be better. Being an Olympic commentator, a model for international magazine, an organizer for international sporting events, and a beautiful family made life perfect until everything came to a sudden halt on an early dark Hong Kong road. The journey to arrive there in Hong Kong was everything he could have dreamed about. But the adventure following that sudden stop is an example of how perseverance and leaning on God changed a life to inspire anyone going through similar challenges. Be inspired by the miraculous way God works when we let go and completely enjoy the wonderful adventure we are all called to experience."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Bozarth's new book is an enjoyable and nostalgic exploration of a life lived in faith.
