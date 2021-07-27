MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush": a richly detailed tale of Matthias. "Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush" is the creation of published author Don Schofield, a loving husband, retired attorney, and longtime resident of West Texas who has earned two degrees in history due to a lifelong interest.
Schofield shares, "Jesus, Son of God, walked among us until betrayed by one of the twelve. This novel is the telling of the journey undertaken by the disciple Matthias, the man chosen to pick up the mantel discarded by Judas, and to bring the message of Christ to the remote African kingdom known as Kush, a land of beliefs as ingrained as those of Rome and Egypt. Although Matthias never fully understood the reasoning behind his selection to carry out such an important task, he undertook his mission willingly and, as a result, helped to convert a civilization."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Schofield's new book is an exciting new perspective on Matthias's work following the fall of Judas.
The author's love of history is evident in this fresh tale about how the word of God was spread to the farther corners of the world.
View a synopsis of "Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush" on YouTube.
