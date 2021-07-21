MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Once upon a Time... Happy Benjamin": a happy tale of loving life. "Once upon a Time... Happy Benjamin" is the creation of published author Don Shew.
Shew shares, "This is a simple book about a young boy, Happy Benjamin who is going to have a wonderful day! Happy Benjamin is always looking for the happy things in life and sees the greatest pleasure of the smallest things! Follow Happy through some short chapters in his life as he is always happy and looking for the pleasure life has to offer!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Shew's new book is an encouraging children's story of seeking life's joys.
This lighthearted tale is certain to inspire readers to look for the small moments of happiness found everywhere.
