MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Rags to Righteousness": a potent example of lives lived in faith and dedication to God's plan. "From Rags to Righteousness" is the creation of published author Don Shipman, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served in the United States Army.
Shipman shares, "From Rags to Righteousness is the true life story of one young preacher and his family's desperate struggles to obey and serve the Lord. Their first of many betrayals came when their home church pastor sent the young family off to Bible school with promises and lies. You will read of their struggles to keep shelter over their heads and food on their table. And how, by modern-day miracles, the Lord provided their daily needs day by day. The sins of the author are not hidden from the reader. As the miracles are provided and victories, the preacher turns back to his old life. He takes you with him into the darkness of wasted years. You watch his fall and the depth of it. You cheer and laugh at the way the Lord brings him to repentance and back into the holy calling of the Lord.
"When the Shipmans invited a stranded twenty-year-old woman with a nine-month-old baby into their home, their lives changed forever. Within these pages, you will find the gripping account of this family's unselfish rescues of homeless women and their children. You also read of the wolves in sheep's clothing and their opposition and their determination to fight against this preacher tooth and nail! You will be shocked by the well-known pastors who, motivated by jealousy and envy, stood against this ministry. You will see how the betrayal, deceptions, and revenge try to destroy the family and the mission it represents. You will read how one of America's first and most powerful megachurch became involved with disbelief. You will wonder at the rich and powerful foundations, two of Chattanooga's chief of police, and prominent civic leaders, and for good measure, an assortment of mentally ill come together in a garbled maze with the motive of bringing about the downfall of one preacher!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Shipman's new book offers a personal look into the history and ministry of the Shipman family.
With personal reflections and thoughtful discussion, Shipman shares a tale of hope, faith, and, above all else, family.
