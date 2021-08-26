MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make a Difference: How to Share Your Faith in Christ as a Lifestyle": a potent approach to discipleship. "Make a Difference: How to Share Your Faith in Christ as a Lifestyle" is the creation of published author Don Sunshine, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who formerly worked in law enforcement as an officer, a deputy game warden, and a member of a SWAT team trained by the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He also worked in the computer and software industry before moving on to follow a calling for ministry.
Sunshine shares, "Are you a follower of Jesus Christ? If so, then you have been commanded by your Lord and Savior to make disciples, which begins with telling people about your faith. How are you doing with that? Are you being obedient to this command?
"If not, this book can help. Don Sunshine has been teaching people all over the United States how to share their faith in Christ every day as a lifestyle without fear or embarrassment. Don has taught his Make a Difference (or MAD for short) Live Events in about 700 churches in thirty-six states and Canada. Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by his simple teaching and have begun sharing their faith in Christ every day with a lost world.
"This book covers a lot of the material that he presents in his MAD live events. You'll learn the following:
- how to recognize the opportunities (divine appointments) that God gives you every day to tell someone about Jesus;
- what fears stop you from sharing your faith and how to defeat those fears and live in obedience; and
- what it looks like when a door opens for you to share your faith, and what to do and say when the door opens.
"Putting these truths into practice is so simple that Don teaches the same material in Christian middle and high schools. The book is full of real-life examples of Don's teaching that will help you apply the lessons as part of your daily life. And as you do, your life will become the great adventure that God intended it to be. Your faith and joy will grow as your obedience changes your Christian experience on planet Earth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Sunshine's new book is a thorough guide to successfully discussing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
View a synopsis of "Make a Difference: How to Share Your Faith in Christ as a Lifestyle" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Make a Difference: How to Share Your Faith in Christ as a Lifestyle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Make a Difference: How to Share Your Faith in Christ as a Lifestyle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing