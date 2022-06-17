"God Was There Even Though We Weren't Aware: We never walked alone" from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Talladino is an enjoyable look into the author's personal experiences that have led to a life of dedicated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Was There Even Though We Weren't Aware: We never walked alone": a potent example of God's protective hand. "God Was There Even Though We Weren't Aware: We never walked alone" is the creation of published author Don Talladino, a dedicated husband and retired truck driver who works within the prison outreach ministry.
Talladino shares, "I thought that the title of the book was appropriate because when we were not Christians, we didn't know that God was watching over us. If he wasn't, I probably wouldn't be alive today because of the things I was involved in before I was married to my lovely wife, Nancy. That is why I want everyone to know that God loves them and he is for you and not against you. It doesn't matter what you've done in the past, the Lord Jesus loves you more than you could ever know. For those Christians who doubt their salvation in Christ, let me say to them, get back into God's word because it's there that you will find assurance of your salvation. 'Whoever has the son has life; whoever does not have the son of God does not have life. I write these things to you who believe in the name of the son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life' (1 John 5:12, 13 NIV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Talladino's new book will encourage and empower as readers witness examples of divine intervention.
Talladino presents readers with compelling evidence of God's work within one's life in hopes of helping others to accept and seek a deeper relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase "God Was There Even Though We Weren't Aware: We never walked alone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Was There Even Though We Weren't Aware: We never walked alone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing