"My Shining Star: A Biography of Virginia M. Hoffman" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald E. Hoffman is an engaging look into a life of devastating loss at a young age and the grace which carried a loving soul through life's peaks and valleys.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Shining Star: A Biography of Virginia M. Hoffman": a nostalgic discussion of a faith-driven life. "My Shining Star: A Biography of Virginia M. Hoffman" is the creation of published author Donald E. Hoffman, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was born and raised in the greater Denver, Colorado area. Hoffman attended Central Junior College and High School in McPherson, Kansas, graduating from high school in 1955 and from junior college in 1957. He received his BA in Missions from Seattle Pacific University in 1961, followed by attending the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his older brother, Howard, were ordained in July 1961 in the Free Methodist Church. Hoffman pastored four churches, all in Missouri, and was in Chillicothe for more than thirty years. He also served as a conference superintendent for five years. After retirement in 2003, he served as an assistant in the United Methodist Church for fourteen years.
Hoffman shares, "Virginia and I accidentally ran into each other at the Christian school we were attending. As I glanced into her crystal-blue eyes, she captured my heart. She had a radiance that made her stand out from all the other girls. I had been praying the Lord would bring a lady into my life who would be a perfect mate. As our eyes met, I knew the Lord had answered my prayer. I just met my future wife.
"I later learned she was orphaned by the age of seven. A grandmother took her to Florida. One brother, just thirteen, went to Oklahoma with their oldest brother. That did not work out, and Herb was taken in by the Cook family even though he was a total stranger. A year later, Virginia was permitted to join her brother Cliff, and Lois assumed full responsibility for the two siblings. Finally, seven years later, they adopted Herb and Virginia.
"Never once did Virginia speak unkindly of the grandmother and everything that happened for all had been forgiven. I was not the easiest boy to date and thus, we had a rocky courtship. The Lord performed a transformation within that totally changed me. It was then she was able to tell me yes to my proposal ten months earlier. And our marriage was absolutely fantastic.
"Virginia knew I wanted to write about her life, and she told me there was nothing special to tell. In reality there is a lot to tell. She walked closely with the Lord for decades and her life was one of God's grace and unconditional love. That was true in every area of her life and ministry. The Cooks also demonstrated God's love as they initially welcomed Herb and then Virginia into their home and lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald E. Hoffman's new book is a heartfelt tribute to the his loving wife of sixty-one years who passed away in 2020.
Hoffman offers readers a personal encounter with the love of his life within the pages of this thoughtful biographical work.
