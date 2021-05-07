MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- "He Has Risen In Me": a deeply contemplative work that invites its readers to a transcendent view of God. "He Has Risen In Me" is the creation of published author Donald Ennis, a man who deeply loves God and wants to help the world know and love God the way he does.
Ennis shares, "Look to God whenever you are in need of hope
Look to him now and forever
Believe in him at no fear
Pray daily to him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Ennis's new book allows the readers a peek into his devotional life and in the process affords them greater freedom to love God like never before.
The author skillfully combines poetry with homiletic and pastoral verbiage to get his message across. In doing so, he has authored a book that at times reads like a homily, at others a book of poetry, and at others still a letter from a trusted pastor.
