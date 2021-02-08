MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hello God, It's Me": a stirring book filled with words of wisdom that focuses on the beauty of believing God and His plans. "Hello God, It's Me" is the creation of published author Donald Ennis, an author who loves God and reading the Holy Bible.
Ennis writes, "I believe that God has timing. His timing will never be with yours but better. I always pray to God. He will never let me down. I look at him. I don't look at a man. God's ways are the best. When you know him, you can't go wrong. Hello, God, it's me…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Ennis's new book encourages the readers to strengthen their faith in God no matter how hard their life may seem.
Through this book, the author aims to bring God at the forefront so readers may come to see His encompassing grace and compassion for His beloved children.
View a synopsis of "Hello God, It's Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Hello God, It's Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hello God, It's Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing