MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Live and Cohabitate with Spirit Beings: Book 3": a gripping narrative that discusses spirits, demons, and the unknown. "We Live and Cohabitate with Spirit Beings: Book 3" is the creation of published author Donald Evans.
Evans shares, "We cohabitate with another race of beings, a people which the world won't acknowledge. These are demons which are invisible spirit beings not made of flesh and blood which the movie industry portrays as monsters. These spirit persons or demons are the highest intelligent beings far more intelligent than any earthly being with all human characteristics. They were once angelic sons of Jehovah God. They consisted of one-third of the angelic sons. They conspired against their Creator God, along with their leader Lucifer, who was once an angelic son of God, a cherub of high ranking. They all were expelled and casted out of heaven down to earth. They became enemies of God and the human race. They became an invisible race of beings—demons or spirit persons but without bodies!
"The once angelic sons of God and Lucifer became demons. Lucifer was the first to make himself a demon and then became Satan, the devil, the chief of demons who now walk the earth transitioning as a real human being yet spirit cohabitating with the human race as a real person. The demons, the other beings, are also cohabitating as spirit persons just as you and I are spirit beings with bodies. However, thy are without bodies, not of flesh and blood. Demons are those wicked, evil spirit persons that exist throughout the world as demon spirits!
"Satan is the only demon who possesses transitional power to transition to a visible spirit person just as you and me, and transition back to spirit. This I've witnessed. The other one-third wicked spirit persons do not possess such power; however, demons possess superhuman strength and the highest intelligence of any human being. Yet these spirit persons or demons remain invisible to human eyes on earth. They are here to steal, kill, and destroy human lives by any means. Therefore, the entire world needs to know how to defend itself against a demonic attack, an attack which can't be seen but feel and see the effect of. Persons by the multitudes are under attack by demonic powers and influences without any knowledge of what's going on or any knowledge of what they are up against in the spiritual world. Many do not know or recognize whether it's mentally or physically. Either one is as serious as the other. Also, multitudes aren't aware of a spirit world!
"The world, the entire world, needs to know, to be educated of demonology. Children of God, the world, it can't be stressed strong enough, the entire world, it's imperative to be spiritually educated of demonology. It is essential and imperative that all humans are made aware that they live and cohabitate amongst evil, wicked spirit persons, the invisible enemies that are here to hurt or harm all of mankind. Age and gender are no exceptions!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Evans's new book is an intriguing exploration of the hidden world.
Evans offers a fascinating and compelling argument for expanding one's knowledge of the demonic.
Consumers can purchase "We Live and Cohabitate with Spirit Beings: Book 3" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "We Live and Cohabitate with Spirit Beings: Book 3," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing