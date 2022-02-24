MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faithful Living: Honoring God Through Persistence and Faith During Trying Times": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from faithful dedication to God. "Faithful Living: Honoring God Through Persistence and Faith During Trying Times" is the creation of published author Donald R. Ruth, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has served as pastor of St. John Baptist Church of Alsen for nearly twenty-five years.
Ruth shares, "As I write this book, the world has been shaken by a horrible pandemic, namely COVID-19. The initial impacts of this dreadful disease were first seen in America in early 2020. As of today, the COVID-19 death toll in America is nearing six hundred thousand. In addition to the tremendous loss of life, the economy was virtually brought to a standstill because of business closures that were made necessary to stop or limit the spread of this disease. As a result, many people found themselves facing a daily struggle to remain safe while yet trying to provide for themselves and their families.
"Though this book was not written to address faithful living from a COVID-19 perspective, I felt led to share about faithfulness, but from a broader perspective. Having been raised in a family that did not have very much in the way of finances, my parents, who were both strong Christians, demonstrated to me what faithfulness looked like, especially in the face of adversity.
"Hence my title Faithful Living: Honoring God through Persistence and Faith during Trying Times. They, to me, are the epitome of the title of this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald R. Ruth's new book will encourage and challenge believers.
Ruth shares a hopeful discussion with thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture for the encouragement of those who seek a deeper connection to God.
