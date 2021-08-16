MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin": a moving and encouraging approach to educating oneself on God's grace. "God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin" is the creation of published author Donald Spellman, a loving husband and father of four who serves as an apostle and the cofounder of Living Word of Grace Ministries (LWOGM) Inc., a nondenominational ministry. He is also a veteran of the army and cancer survivor.
Spellman shares, "In this book, Spellman discuss how there are multitudes of Christians who think it's okay to habitually sin, because God's grace is accessible in the person of Christ Jesus. According to the Bible, the Lord has set boundaries to help us walk in the light. Romans 6:1,6 says 'What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound. Certainly not! How shall we who died to sin live any longer in it?'
"There are many profound books written on the subject of grace, Spellman is prayerful this book will reaffirm the richness and beauty of grace. God's grace is absolutely magnificent, no amount of pages, pamphlets, books, lectures, songs or messages can do justice or express the wealth and depth of His unmerited favor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Spellman's new book is an intriguing assessment of how sin and grace factor into one's salvation.
This articulate and encouraging overview of what grace truly means is a fascinating opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth.
