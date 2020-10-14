ALCHEMLIFE USA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH STEVENSON ADVOCACY LLC, TO DONATE $1.35 MILLION WORTH OF ORGANIC, IMMUNITY-BOOSTING PHYTORELIEF-CC SUPPLEMENTS TO PHILADELPHIA'S MUNICIPAL UNION WORKERS ON THE FRONTLINES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Gift Comes a at Critical Time as Police, Firefighters, Paramedics, Sanitation Workers, Social Workers, Others Are Bracing For a Tough Fall and Winter as Second Wave of Virus is Predicted in Pennsylvania