MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Five Stressors: The Pursuit to Peace": an insightful manuscript that touches on the frequent causes of stress. This literary piece gives coherent and sensible advice on maneuvering one's life towards the serenity they aspire to have. "The Five Stressors: The Pursuit to Peace" is the creation of published author Donell A. Blackman II, a registered nurse and advocate of peace and self-improvement. He was a former coach for disabled adults and children, including the Special Olympics.
Blackman II shares, "The Five Stressors: Pursuit to Peace is about understanding where one may be mentally in his or her own life. When you wake up, there are five things we can stress about without the help of anyone else. This would include one's living situation, money, traveling, work, and even love. These different scenarios are things we have to worry about on the day-to-day basis. Anything else you allow to stress you can cause an overload, leading to bad decisions. If you can wake up and countdown using your fingers, eliminating the five stressors, you are then that much closer to the goal of having peace. This, of course, is a continuing practice and, with practice, makes anybody stronger. When you feel like life is beating you up, pray to the Higher Power, for the one you praise and read this book to guide you through the disrupted emotion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donell A. Blackman II's new book is a compelling page-turner that puts emphasis on self-awareness and self-value. In this educational exposition, the author helps clear the pathway to a peaceful life.
View a synopsis of "The Five Stressors: The Pursuit to Peace" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"The Five Stressors: The Pursuit to Peace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Five Stressors: The Pursuit to Peace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing