MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.10, 2022 -- "It is Well: Learning to Stand….On His Promises": a potent reminder of God's love for creation. "It is Well: Learning to Stand….On His Promises" is the creation of published author Donette Young, a devoted wife and loving mother who looks forward to soon becoming a grandmother.
Young shares, "It is Well is my journey to find relief from an overwhelming feeling of defeat and despair that always seemed to be following so close by. It was a continuous struggle wanting to give up and surrender but believing there had to be answers-honestly just wanting the pain that gripped my heart to stop. I had to glean from the Bible's precious promises, letting those promises strengthen my faith in a God that has never failed.
"May this encourage your faith with a renewed strength to keep standing and wait for God's appointed time.
"Knowing that in His perfect time, all shall be well!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donette Young's new book is a personal and heartfelt discussion of the strength one can draw from faith.
Young shares in hopes of encouraging and empowering others in their faith.
