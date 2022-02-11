MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Color Kids": a delightful tale of colors and friendship. "The Color Kids" is the creation of published author Donianna Malcolm, a loving daughter who resides in Clearwater, Florida, and enjoys the creative arts.
Malcolm shares, "The Color Kids is a book about kids playing together, having fun, and celebrating with each other. It is a great book for your kids to read or for you to read to your kids. Love is everything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donianna Malcolm's new book is a delightful and lighthearted story for young readers.
Malcolm, an elementary school student, crafted The Color Kids during her first-grade year and is proud to present a fun story for young readers.
