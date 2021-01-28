MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rate": a heartwarming story of a father who hopes to have a baby boy as his second-born child. "Rate" is the creation of published author Donna Gene Stankey, a loving housewife and an aspiring writer who lives on her husband's family farm in Wayland, Michigan. She loved the challenges everyday farm life brought, which gave her an inspiration to write the book.
Stankey shares, "On this wintry December night in 1893, Millie had lots of time to think. His wife, Mina, was with the child; and tonight looked like the baby would arrive. His first child was a girl named Blanche, who was four years old. He was truly hoping for a boy, even knowing that Mina and Blanche both wanted a girl."
"He loved life on the farm. To him it was a very rewarding life. He hoped to be able to pass this passion he had for farming on to a son. He remembered how his pa and ma favored his sister over him and his brother. He never wanted to do that to his children when he had them. He thought how nice it would be to have a son to carry on the family name. A son to help on the farm and eventually inherit it. A son would just make him feel complete as a man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Gene Stankey's new book is a charming and heartwarming story of a father named Millie, who ultimately dreams of fulfilling his life as a man by having a son. In this book, the author unfolds the new chapter of Millie's life after receiving the blessing he always wanted.
View a synopsis of "Rate" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rate" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rate," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing