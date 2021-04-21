MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lions Share": a captivating story, anchored with faith and courage allows readers to feel God's presence during dark times, and see how God can use circumstances to bring them closer to Him as He leads them through their spiritual journey. "The Lions Share" is the creation of Donna J. Brown an author who firmly believes in God and His will.
Brown writes, "Revenge and extortion.
"In Southern California, Adolf, a man who looks like Hitler, vows, 'Captain Baker,
you will rue the day you testified.'
"Adolf and his men go by descriptive nicknames. Needles, his addicted son, Einstein, the bomb expert, Lefty, Muscles, Doc, and Cookie, his chef.
"Sunday evening a few hours after youth pastor, Daniel Baker, patches things up with his wife, Cindy, he is kidnapped. Monday evening, she is chloroformed, and their sons, Danny age five, and Timmy age three are kidnapped.
"Cindy and six-month-old Jonathan stay with Dan's adoptive parents Cap and Amanda for six days while Dan is forced to retrieve money extorted from corporations owning busy stores and markets throughout Orange County. Cap works with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to stop the criminals and rescue Dan and the boys, but their efforts to tail Dan or pass him a tracking device result in explosions.
"Chained, sedated at night, and tormented by Adolf, Dan fights anger, fear, and frustration while he waits for God to act but wonders if God will before or after Adolf kills him. Faith assures him that God will save Danny and Timmy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna J. Brown's new book is filled with life-changing lessons that will help the readers' spiritual growth. Also available from Christian Faith Publishing are Donna J. Brown's previous works, "Lives Intertwined": Troubled veteran Eric Stone rides his motorcycle to California to fulfill a promise, but God leads him to those who can help him find answers, peace, and love.
"Twice Held Hostage": Derek Lang, bitter because God lets his wife and unborn die, is hostile toward God-fearing aliens who land in his town, but they help him trust God again.
