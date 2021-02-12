MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual GPS: Navigating in the Kingdom of God" is a volume about devotion, introspection, and spirituality. "Spiritual GPS: Navigating in the Kingdom of God" is the creation of published author Donna M. Casey, a servant in ministry.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Spiritual GPS: Navigating in the Kingdom of God is a book that is designed to take you on a journey of introspection, spiritual awakening, maturity, and freedom through the revelatory insights of the author, Donna Casey. Through principles that she has learned from her own life experiences in the kingdom of God, Donna navigates the reader through a number of issues that we can find ourselves dealing with—issues that if we are not careful, can lead to chaos, disorder, frustration, and ultimately, spiritual destruction. Through prayer and consecration, this book was given to her by God and written with a heart of compassion for the people of God, in all walks of life, and in all positions from leaders to lay members. Pulling from her own life experience, she vividly expresses the intense spiritual battles that we go through in such a tangible way.
"Spiritual GPS is designed to be a blessing to the kingdom of God worldwide, and a ministry resource for leaders to reference in the areas of spiritual growth and deliverance. It is a tool to draw you closer to God, and a book to read in your personal devotion time that is meant to impact the lives of the readers, and bring glory to the Lord Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna M. Casey's new book is a blessing between pages. It can be used as resource for ministry leaders in reference to spiritual growth and deliverance.
This volume is also a tool that Christians can use as their own for devotion in times of chaos and turbulence at any point in life; a must-read for Christian devotees.
