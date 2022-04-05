"Everyone Loves Sonny" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Woods is a charming story of the misadventures that occur as a boisterous goldendoodle expresses affection and excitement throughout an enjoyable day.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everyone Loves Sonny": a light-hearted narrative that will entertain and delight. "Everyone Loves Sonny" is the creation of published author Donna Woods.
Woods shares, "Sonny is a happy‐go‐lucky goldendoodle that loves everyone. Through Sonny's eyes, everyone is a friend. But not everyone feels the same about Sonny. As a matter of fact, some people think Sonny interferes and complicates situations. But Sonny sees the best in everyone. Sonny just loves, as dogs do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Woods's new book is a fun-filled tale of a dog's love.
Woods shares a joyous celebration of the entertainment and affection that dogs provide to those that love them.
