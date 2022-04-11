"A Spooktacular Night" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Zebrowski-Meadows is a fun and lighthearted narrative for young readers that finds two young boys on an unexpected adventure with a new friend.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Spooktacular Night": a charming Halloween adventure. "A Spooktacular Night" is the creation of published author Donna Zebrowski-Meadows, a loving mother and grandmother who resides in Spring, Texas.
Zebrowski-Meadows shares, "It is Halloween night and best friends, Dean and Josh, still need to decide on their costume. Usually, they have their costumes made months in advance, but this year they were not prepared. With help from Dean's mother, they make the perfect choice. When the night takes a surprising twist, they realize the importance of that choice. Follow along with the boys on their adventure as they learn Halloween may not only be about trick-or-treating. It can be about making new friends—even in the most unexpected places."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Zebrowski-Meadows's new book is an enjoyable story of friends, fun, and trick-or-treating.
With a delightful narrative and engaging illustrations, young readers will be excited to see what awaits Dean and Josh on trick-or-treat night.
Consumers can purchase "A Spooktacular Night" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
