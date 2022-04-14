"Alexis' Story: 4th Grade" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donnilee J. Hernandez is a helpful story that will encourage young readers to learn about and be compassionate towards those with special needs.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alexis' Story: 4th Grade": an encouraging message of community. "Alexis' Story: 4th Grade" is the creation of published author Donnilee J. Hernandez, a loving wife and retired educator who resides in Michigan.
Hernandez shares, "Alexis was so different at school than she was in the neighborhood; she was so much quieter at school. Corey couldn't understand why, that is, until Alexis and her friends explained the challenges of having special needs. Corey was so disappointed in his friends who didn't want to include Alexis and others with special needs at lunch or recess. And then Alexis, Brett, Brodey, Corrine, and Eddie made a big impact for all students (not just kids with special needs) at Lakeview Elementary!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donnilee J. Hernandez's new book will empower and encourage young readers to accept and welcome those with differences.
Hernandez offers a charming juvenile fiction with heart within the pages of this engaging discussion of social issues.
Consumers can purchase "Alexis' Story: 4th Grade" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Alexis' Story: 4th Grade," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing