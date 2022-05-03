"Julie's Magical Forest" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dora Elia is a thoughtful and creative fiction that offers an encouraging message of hope and the importance of caring for the world.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Julie's Magical Forest": a magical journey of protecting the natural world. "Julie's Magical Forest" is the creation of published author Dora Elia, a retired educator with a lifelong love for the outdoors and animals of all types.
Elia shares, "We cannot change everything, but we can start by being aware of the animals that suffer when trees are cut. They lose their shelters and source of food. This book portrays a young girl and her dog who, with the help of angels and fairies, protect the forest and animals any way they can, on a daily basis. Although it is a fictional children's novel, there is some truth to what is happening with regard to climate change. I hope it makes people reflect and adjust their lives to try to protect our planet with one little step at a time.
"The book is meant to bring an urgent awareness to climate change. Therefore, the main character, Julie, a ten-year-old girl, tries to save the forest and animals against intruders such as loggers, hunters, poachers, and bad weather. She achieves her goals throughout the book with the help of her deceased mother, her dog Audry, and the angels and fairies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dora Elia's new book will delight the imagination and encourage the spirit of conservation that all should nurture.
Elia offers young readers a powerful message paired with an imaginative tale within the pages of this enjoyable fiction.
