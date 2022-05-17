The Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Agreement signing between Doral Renewables LLC and SOLV Energy represents the plan to build Mammoth North (400MWac), the first phase of the Mammoth Solar project (1.3GWac), one of the nation's largest solar farms, located in Northwestern Indiana.
PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading renewable energy developer Doral Renewables LLC (dba Doral LLC) and SOLV Energy, LLC, a leading EPC and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services provider, executed an EPC Agreement for the Mammoth North project, the first of the three phases that comprise the Mammoth Solar Facility (1.3 GWac), one of the country's largest solar farms in development.
The Mammoth North solar farm is expected to have a generation capacity of approximately 400 MWac of energy, enough to power approximately 75,000 Midwestern households annually. Mammoth North already has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. The project is expected to begin operations in 2023.
Amit Nadkarni, VP, Project Management at Doral LLC: "We are excited to partner with SOLV Energy LLC for this phase of Mammoth. It has been a challenging year in the solar industry and we are happy to have the SOLV Energy team by our side as we navigate through these challenges. We will be mobilizing this month, and we look forward to the construction of this project over the next 15-18 months and adding 400 MWs of clean energy to the grid."
"Mammoth is revitalizing the area by delivering hundreds of millions in investment, tax and economic payments to the region. We will also be re-directing irrigation wells that are not needed for solar, to Bass Lake. The lake suffers from chronically low water levels. Summer docks and community beaches will forever be improved along with property values," said Nick Cohen, President and CEO of Doral LLC.
"Mammoth North Solar is a landmark project that has garnered support of dozens of Indiana farmers who will be powering the new economy," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "The construction of this project speaks to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources right here at home by Americans across the country. As the EPC contractor building Mammoth North, SOLV Energy is proud to represent our industry and the significant job, economic and community service opportunities that large-scale solar projects bring to a region."
Media Contact
Maya Ziv Wolf, Doral Renewables LLC, 570-840-5835, maya@doral-energy.com
Scarlett Chepke, SOLV Energy, 814-858-2414, schepke@solvenergy.com
SOURCE Doral Renewables LLC