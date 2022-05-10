"Arise" from Christian Faith Publishing author Doreen Moore-Barrett is a faith-based narrative that shares the trials and triumphs and the potential of stepping past personal struggle and into greatness.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Arise": an inspirational and thought-provoking collection of tales that is geared towards navigating life's storms and coming out on the other side. "Arise" is the creation of published author Doreen Moore-Barrett, a wife, teacher, and woman of God who has served as a regional prayer coordinator, Sunday school director, and assistant youth president.
Moore-Barrett shares, "One of the greatest challenges by which mankind has been plagued for many years is fear of the unknown. In his quest, therefore, to overcome this fear, man has gone far and wide to seek out the wise—sages and gurus. This mission has been relentless as he seeks to be provided with favourable and suitable news, which he hopes will, in turn, offer a safe harbor. The truth, however, is that God is the only one who truly knows the unknown because he lives in the unknown. He is shrouded by mystery and knows, fully well, the pres¬ent, past, and future. Yes, He knows all things, but only to whom He chooses, does He reveal the deep mysteries of the ages.
"My friend, from time to time, unknown circumstances will present themselves in your life. It is a given that no one knows what tomorrow holds. Despite this fact, God does not want you to live in fear. He has promised never to leave you alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doreen Moore-Barrett's new book dares readers to believe in rising, living, and dreaming again.
Moore-Barrett shares this inspiring work in hopes of reaching individuals who believe in fighting against all odds to achieve full potential—one that is built from struggles and failures and leads to a life of celebration and self-awareness.
