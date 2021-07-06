MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mouse in the House": an enjoyable children's tale with an important message. "The Mouse in the House" is the creation of published author Dori Bush, a loving mother and grandmother who is an avid lover of animals. She writes in hopes of sparking the imagination of little ones everywhere.
Bush shares, "When a frightened little mouse seeks shelter from a storm, a wonderful adventure begins! The Mouse in the House is a tale of a small creature seeking to hide from the thunder and the rain. Once inside the house, the curious little guy explores every room, finding things he never knew existed. Before long, the mouse realizes he has stumbled upon something so wonderful. Come inside with the mouse and see just how wonderful the house can be!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dori Bush's new book is a sweet adventure of young mouse caught in a storm.
Pairing a lyrical children's tale with colorful illustrations created by Susan Krupp, this story is certain to engage a little one's imagination as parent and child discover the important message together.
View a synopsis of "The Mouse in the House" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Mouse in the House" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Mouse in the House," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
