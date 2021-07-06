MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mouse in the House": an enjoyable children's tale with an important message. "The Mouse in the House" is the creation of published author Dori Bush, a loving mother and grandmother who is an avid lover of animals. She writes in hopes of sparking the imagination of little ones everywhere.

Bush shares, "When a frightened little mouse seeks shelter from a storm, a wonderful adventure begins! The Mouse in the House is a tale of a small creature seeking to hide from the thunder and the rain. Once inside the house, the curious little guy explores every room, finding things he never knew existed. Before long, the mouse realizes he has stumbled upon something so wonderful. Come inside with the mouse and see just how wonderful the house can be!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dori Bush's new book is a sweet adventure of young mouse caught in a storm.

Pairing a lyrical children's tale with colorful illustrations created by Susan Krupp, this story is certain to engage a little one's imagination as parent and child discover the important message together.

View a synopsis of "The Mouse in the House" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Mouse in the House" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Mouse in the House," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.