MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life": a potent reminder that one can work on bettering themselves through small changes that lead to big differences. "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life" is the creation of published author Dori Marten, a loving mother and grandmother who works cooperatively alongside her ex-husband and best friend in the construction/dump truck business.

Marten shares, "What if we just told people what was actually going on in our lives

Instead of protecting the ones who treat their families poorly

Instead of being embarrassed because of what someone close to us has done

Instead of worrying about what society might think Instead of being "hopeful" no one will find out.

Just tell it like it is

I've always been a firm believer in

If you don't want someone to know

Don't do it

I don't mean only talk badly about other people

I don't mean constantly complain about a family member

I don't mean be overly dramatic

I don't mean expect others to pick a side

Everywhere you go

Big town

Small town

Work School

Family gatherings

Kids sports

Hobbies

There will always be rumors

What if when someone asked you how life was

You actually told them"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dori Marten's new book will delight and inspire as readers are exposed to her encouraging messages.

Marten shares a series of thought-provoking reflections in hopes of encouraging readers to look for ways to create a more fulfilling life.

