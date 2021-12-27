MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life": a potent reminder that one can work on bettering themselves through small changes that lead to big differences. "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life" is the creation of published author Dori Marten, a loving mother and grandmother who works cooperatively alongside her ex-husband and best friend in the construction/dump truck business.
Marten shares, "What if we just told people what was actually going on in our lives
Instead of protecting the ones who treat their families poorly
Instead of being embarrassed because of what someone close to us has done
Instead of worrying about what society might think Instead of being "hopeful" no one will find out.
Just tell it like it is
I've always been a firm believer in
If you don't want someone to know
Don't do it
I don't mean only talk badly about other people
I don't mean constantly complain about a family member
I don't mean be overly dramatic
I don't mean expect others to pick a side
Everywhere you go
Big town
Small town
Work School
Family gatherings
Kids sports
Hobbies
There will always be rumors
What if when someone asked you how life was
You actually told them"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dori Marten's new book will delight and inspire as readers are exposed to her encouraging messages.
Marten shares a series of thought-provoking reflections in hopes of encouraging readers to look for ways to create a more fulfilling life.
Consumers can purchase "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Day with Dori: Compilation of Posts of Living Your Best Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing