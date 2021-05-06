MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Infinity Kind of Love: The Doretta Lewis Story Based on Real-Life Events": a potent tale of devotion. "An Infinity Kind of Love: The Doretta Lewis Story Based on Real-Life Events" is the creation of published author, Doritta "Dodie" G. Nunn, (credentials and information from ATA)
Nunn shares, "They say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. And based on this book, no one wants that saying to be true more than me. If I had just a fraction of the love and strength my mother had, not only will it better benefit my life but also the lives of everyone around me, and each person shows love differently.
I am a firm believer that love, real love—pure, unconditional love—is forever even after death."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doritta "Dodie" G. Nunn's new book details the loss of the author's mother and how the family coped.
Inviting readers into an extremely personal time, this tale is certain to pull on your heartstrings with its genuine, raw emotion.
