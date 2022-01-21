MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Comfort, Comfort Ye My People": a potent collection of encouraging poems. "Comfort, Comfort Ye My People" is the creation of published author Dorothy Schuler.

Schuler shares, "A message of love, mercy, and grace,

good news of a Savior who died in our place,

a message of hope for those once lost

is found in the story of Calvary's cross!

"May all who read what is written within

find peace and comfort knowing,

God the Father loved the world

and gave His only Son

to pay our debt of guilt and sin

and grant the gift of life eternal

to all who believe in Him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy Schuler's new book is a vibrant arrangement of verse that reflect the author's faith.

The poems were written to encourage and comfort readers with message of hope and peace that only comes through Jesus.

Consumers can purchase "Comfort, Comfort Ye My People" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

