MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Up, Up and Away!: A Children's Book on Revelation": an interesting and creative way for people, most especially children, to get a good grasp of what the book of Revelation contains and what man should expect in the end times. "Up, Up and Away!: A Children's Book on Revelation" is the creation of published author Dorothy Skiles, a writer raised in a Christian home who has been called by the Lord to be His child. She and her husband, Dale, have been blessed with three children and six grandchildren.
Skiles shares, "The future of this world and the second coming of Jesus are not easy to understand or to picture in our minds. Up, Up, and Away captures some of the highlights as told by John the Revelator. May you enjoy walking through these events with a childlike perspective as you anticipate the return of Jesus Christ. We recognize that God is in complete control of time, has all power, and He unfolds this world's future into eternity. It is exciting for those who believe in the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World! May His name be exalted!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy Skiles's new book is a creatively written work that is shared to inform, inspire, and encourage readers of the word of God and help them establish and maintain a close relationship with the Savior.
View a synopsis of "Up, Up and Away!: A Children's Book on Revelation" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Up, Up and Away!: A Children's Book on Revelation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Up, Up and Away!: A Children's Book on Revelation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing