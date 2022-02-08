MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mutt": a charming tale of a special dog and the children who love him. "Mutt" is the creation of published author Douglas Dietrichson, a loving husband and father and a career fire captain.
Dietrichson shares, "Susannah was a typical teenager, but her dog Mutt was not a typical pet. After a stray dog comes to live with the Mickelson's, Susannah struggles with keeping Mutt's very unique ability a secret. Her only accomplices in this secret are her autistic brothers and sister Jill, Ethan, and Noah. What Susannah ultimately learns is that Mutt's relationship is different with each of them, whether friend or foe. A timely story with plenty of humor, warmth, and lessons in forgiveness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Dietrichson's new book will delight and entertain as readers learn just what Mutt's special ability really is.
Dietrichson offers young readers a fun and positive tale of a unique adventure with a crafty young pup.
Consumers can purchase "Mutt" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
