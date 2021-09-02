MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Going Deeper with God: Addressing Challenging Issues in Our Relationship with God": a potent examination of faith. "Going Deeper with God: Addressing Challenging Issues in Our Relationship with God" is the creation of published author Douglas L. Mead, MSSW, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who, through a dedicated career, has received various awards including Distinguished Service Award from the Christian Child and Family Services Association, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Christian Child and Family Services Association, and Gail Bayes Lifetime Achievement Award from Together Georgia.
Mead shares, "This book digs deeper into exploring many of the challenges we face in establishing and maintaining a meaningful relationship with God. Unfortunately, there are many differing viewpoints out there in the Christian community about this which is creating much confusion.
"We hear messages saying God is in control of every single thing. We hear we must listen for the voice of God. We hear God has a plan for our lives. We hear we are to get out of the way and let God handle our problems. We hear various ideas of how the Holy Spirit works. We hear God's providence will protect us from harm.
"Many people are being drawn to Christian teachings which speak of a mighty God who wants to regularly do big, audacious, and miraculous things in people's lives. Although this sounds enticing, how does God really interact with us and our world? To dig deeper, we must question more. Therefore, topics are addressed with probing questions and insightful analysis.
"So we ask, 'How important is it for us to find the truth about God?' If faith is built on false premises, how good can that faith be?
"Many topics are addressed, and each chapter is full of interesting details.
"This book is also a great resource for Bible classes and sermon material."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas L. Mead, MSSW's new book is an inspiring and moving exploration of personal faith in a time of widely varying worship options.
The author presents an articulate discussion while offering reassuring guidance on topics that can at times become divisive.
