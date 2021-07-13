MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer": a potent examination of the Lord's Prayer. "The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer" is the creation of published author Dr. A. B. Brown, BA, M. Div., D. Min., a loving husband, father, and grandfather who continues to serve God as a passionate Christian. He continues to preach as much as three times a week at eighty-two years of age.
Dr. Brown shares, "The Lord's Prayer gives the following:
- The most important relationship of the Christian life
- The most important reason for the Christian life
- The most important role of the Christian life
- The most important rule of the Christian life
- The most important resource of the Christian life
- The most important reconciliation of the Christian life
- The most important rescue of the Christian life
"Dr. A. B. Brown, BA, M. Div., D. Min., has taught on the college level for over thirty years and served as academic dean for eleven years. He has been teaching theology and the Bible online for Liberty University now for eleven years. Dr. Brown has remained actively involved in the local church ministry throughout his entire teaching career serving as pastor, associate pastor, and interim pastor. The book The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer is the fruit of a lifetime of study that reflects one of the most definitive analyses of the Lord's Prayer in print. Read it to be nurtured, challenged, and changed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. A. B. Brown, BA, M. Div., D. Min.'s new book is an inspiring exploration of the familiar Lord's Prayer.
Dr. Brown writes in hopes of encouraging others to deepen their faith and take an active approach to prayer.
View a synopsis of "The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Lord's Prayer: More Than a Prayer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing