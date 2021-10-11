MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fireproof: 40 Days to Radical Faith": a potent spiritual exercise certain to rekindle one's passion for God. "Fireproof: 40 Days to Radical Faith" is the creation of published author Dr. A. G. Green Sr., the pastor of Kingdom Revolution International Ministries located in Marietta, Georgia, and the president and CEO of A. G. Green Ministries, Inc. Dr. Green Sr. has earned multiple academic degrees and received numerous awards for community service during his thirty years in ministry.
Dr. Green Sr, shares, "Radical problems require radical faith!
"Many people struggle to have enough faith to live from day to day, let alone having faith the size of a mustard seed that can move mountains. Fireproof: 40 Days to Radical Faith will radically change your life one day at a time.
"A. G. Green Sr. has provided a user manual on faith with critical questions to ask yourself, conscious choices that need to be made, immediate faith food for spiritual nourishment, and faith confessions to help you speak those things that are not into manifestation. Forty days is all it takes, and you can have that radical mountain-moving kind of faith that Jesus recommended."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. A. G. Green Sr.'s new book is a fine balance of thoughtful reflection and engaging spiritual exercises.
Dr. Green Sr. strives to encourage and empower readers to establish and nurture a strong sense of connection with their individual faith.
