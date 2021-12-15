MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "IT HURTS (From a Child's Perspective)": a powerful representation of the importance of protecting children. "IT HURTS (From a Child's Perspective)" is the creation of published author Dr. Adela Ames-Lopez, a devoted counseling professional who gained inspiration to devote time to helping children in need from a beloved mother who was a foster parent to many. Dr. Ames-Lopez has dedicated twenty-five years to the protection and welfare of children and youth.
Dr. Ames-Lopez shares, "Abused and neglected children still love their parents and family. However, regardless of their age, many have wondered and asked the question, 'Why?' A typical response from any traumatic event, incident, or memories of those painful moments. Every child deserves to be heard and to have their basic needs met by their loved ones. When a child encounters a bad moment in their life, it can sometimes lead to trauma and have more of a negative impact on a child's development and emotional state. Any child maltreatment, abuse, and neglect can have enduring physical, intellectual, and psychological repercussions into adolescence and adulthood. This book covers some of these feelings, such as hurt, shame, sadness, or thoughts that a child would or would not say verbally. Yet we can all agree that every child is deserving of a safe, healthy, and protective environment that displays the positivity of family and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Adela Ames-Lopez's new book presents a powerful tool for helping young readers put a name to the strong emotions that result from abuse and neglect.
Dr. Ames-Lopez's extensive background in helping the most vulnerable is apparent within the pages of this emotional work.
