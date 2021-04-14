MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Allow Me To Introduce The Adult Learner: A Quick Read for the Instructor of Adult Learners Five Factors to Consider to Effectively Teach Adult Learners": a considerate approach to adult education. "Allow Me To Introduce The Adult Learner: A Quick Read for the Instructor of Adult Learners Five Factors to Consider to Effectively Teach Adult Learners" is the creation of published author, Dr. Adrienne Werdann Garabedian, a devoted mother and passionate educator.
Teaching adult learners is more than just teaching the curriculum. It's understanding who the adult learner is and identifying how each student's experience and personal value can contribute to teaching and learning. In Allow Me to Introduce the Adult Learner, Dr. Adrienne Werdann Garabedian presents five factors to consider to effectively teach adult learners.
A fascinating and quick read, exploring how, once classified as non-traditional learners, adult learners are being recognized more as a traditional student. The traditional student definition is slowly transforming to include the adult population returning to school. The journey continues with understanding what andragogy is and why pedagogical factors need to combine with andragogical strategies when teaching adults.
The responsibility of teaching adult learners is unlike ever before. It is the responsibility of each Instructor to be able to recognize student experiences and align those experiences to concepts for effective teaching to take place. This is not a choice but necessary for effective engagement and learning. Allow Me to Introduce the Adult Learner emphasizes – teaching organized. This is the only way adult learners will be able to focus and feel comfortable in the learning environment. Lastly, this book explores the impact of AI in higher education and how that relates to teaching. Overall, this book is a great way for instructors of adult learners to really grasp how they can effectively engage adults and how it is critical to take each adult learner's experience and relate those experiences to the learning concepts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Garabedian's new book encourages educators to appreciate the individual learner in an effort to promote more successful educational experiences for adults furthering their education.
With a straightforward approach, Dr. Garabedian provides food for thought throughout the five-step approach.
