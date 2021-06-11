MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!": a private look into recovery and determination to succeed. "Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!" is the creation of published author Dr. Alvin Haywood, Ed.D., a lifelong student who continues to pursue knowledge regardless of what life throws in the way.
Dr. Haywood shares, "If you are ready for a book that will encourage and uplift you, this book is for you! In Take Up Your Bed and Walk: This Is My Story!, the author gives you a detailed and heartfelt chronological account of his journey through and triumph over the devastating effects of deadly cancer in 2007! Now a multiyear cancer survivor/thriver and counting, Dr. Haywood tells about God's grace and continued granting of one new beginning after another! His testimony and message of hope and deliverance proclaims that retirement from a job or career and a subsequent diagnosis of malignant cancer does not have to be the end of things. Embedded throughout his story and testimony are his strong faith in the Word of God and his genuine love and passion for teaching, learning, traveling, and writing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Alvin Haywood, Ed.D.'s new book is an encouraging story of how the author not only beat cancer but went on to complete a doctorate program afterwards.
With personal stories of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery mixed with the author's deep faith, readers will enjoy a personal walk with a truly optimistic outlook in the face of significant illness.
