MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oliver-Henry's Good Luck": a thoughtful children's tale with an important lesson. "Oliver-Henry's Good Luck" is the creation of published author Dr. Anderson, a former high school teacher, director of human resources, and vice president of an aerospace company.
Dr. Anderson shares, "In life, people have the tendency to overlook the gifts and blessings in their life. Adults and well as children, are likely to look at their lives and believe that they deserve just a little more than they have, and seldom take the time to realize the goodness already at hand. Often we have been blessed with the very thing that would bring another great joy, but as adults and children will do is to underestimate the true meaning and goodness in life.
"This is the tale of Oliver-Henry, a young boy who is the son of a farmer and whose godfather is Good Luck. In this tale, Oliver-Henry is faced with his lack of appreciation for his gift. His life decisions, which are based on this lack of recognition of his gifts, will take him down challenging roads in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Anderson's new book is a fun and educational opportunity for children and adults alike.
With an engaging story and vibrant illustrations, young readers will find themselves considering the important lesson on thankfulness found within.
