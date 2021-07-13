MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prophetic Supernatural Streams: From Father's Heart to Yours": a testament to the power of the Holy Spirit. "Prophetic Supernatural Streams: From Father's Heart to Yours" is the creation of published author Dr. April Griseta, a Doctor of Ministry who holds a license to practice mental health counseling. She is a sought out national conference speaker and hosts the popular TV program Bounce Back on Christian Television Network.
Dr. Griseta shares, "Are you curious about the supernatural realm and the various manifestations of the Holy Spirit? Do you want to learn more about the unique streams of the prophetic ministry? Come and explore the following:
How to discern the voice of God
How to test the spirits
How to accurately represent the King and the kingdom
How to distinguish a false prophet from a real one
How woundedness affects a prophetic flow
How God prepares a prophetic vessel.
"Prophetic Supernatural Streams is a book designed to restore honor back to prophetic ministry and help young prophetic voices mature in the body of Christ. This book will awaken readers to the spirit realm and acquaint them with the various manifestations of the Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. April Griseta's new book is an engaging and encouraging narrative based in faith.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging other believers in their faith who are interested in tapping into the potential of the prophetic ministry.
View a synopsis of "Prophetic Supernatural Streams: From Father's Heart to Yours" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Prophetic Supernatural Streams: From Father's Heart to Yours" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prophetic Supernatural Streams: From Father's Heart to Yours," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing