MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dating for Women with a Different View": a perspicacious tome that teaches people how to let God guide them through their dating and romance to allow growth and purpose to flourish within the relationship. "Dating for Women with a Different View" is the creation of published author Dr. Arlene M. Green, a nurse, a volunteer hospital chaplain, and a licensed Christian counselor.
Dr. Green shares, "This book provides guidelines on the dating period. It also gives instruction on how to pray for a mate and to allow God to lead you in your relationship. There is also information on some reasons why you would be waiting for a mate. I pray as you read this book, it will be a blessing to you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Arlene M. Green's new book desires to lead hopeful romantics to realize the essence of a faith-based relationship that benefits the body and soul with God's abundant graces.
This book also tackles prevalent causes and effects of positive and negative notions concerning romance and dating to fully integrate a wisdom-filled understanding of what it truly means to be in love with God at the center of all.
View the synopsis of "Dating for Women with a Different View" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Dating for Women with a Different View" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dating for Women with a Different View," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing