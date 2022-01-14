MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times": a potent exploration of the many challenges faced by the church. "Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times" is the creation of published author Dr. Arnold O. Thompson, who carries two Bachelor of Art degrees, a Master of Divinity, and a Doctorate in Theology.
Dr. Thompson shares, "Deliver Us from Evil: A Prayer for Our Times is a book written for the volatile evil times in which we live and what primarily the Christian church needs to know and do about it. Its purpose is to move beyond the performance stage to view the backstage, to look behind at the often unrecognized spiritual and evil infrastructure that constantly influence and corrupt what we see on the world's popular stage. It explains why truth on every level is under attacked. It exposed the satanic strategy of lies, camouflage, hidden agendas, hidden spiritual wars that contribute to evil in the world. It reveals the many ways in which the Christian church is being dragged into wars God did not call us to fight, while neglecting the one he called us to fight. It reveals why the evangelical church is so deadly silent about God's good news to our world while evil news is always viral in our times.
"Most of all, this book lays out how we must fight our battles. It reveals the detailed biblical battle plan God gave his followers to follow, to fight, and to win. It shows the path back to the real spiritual war against evil God called his people to engage. It delivers the often hidden foundational reason and purpose for Christ's prophetic prayer to his followers. This book shows Jesus's prayer was meant particularly for our times and dispensation just before he returns to finally and ultimately "deliver us from evil." It is one of the most important Christian books for survival for the Christian church's effective witness in our times."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Arnold O. Thompson's new book will challenge and engage readers as they consider the strong points made within.
Dr. Thompson offers readers a compelling and articulate work that explores the modern challenges faced by Christians.
Consumers can purchase "Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Deliver Us From Evil: A Prayer For Our Times," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing