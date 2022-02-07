MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care": a potent discussion of modern Christianity. "The Death of Wisdom The Rise of Folly: Why We Must Care" is the creation of published author Dr. Arnold O. Thompson, whose academic training includes graduating from Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, in Bible and evangelism (BA); Florida Atlantic University, communication theory and rhetoric (BA); and Evangelical Bible Collège and Seminar: masters of divinity and doctor of theology. Dr. Thompson was the founder and senior pastor of Agape Bible Church in Florida for over twenty-eight years.
Dr. Thompson shares, "'Wisdom is riding on a passenger train of time on a collision course with destiny, and we are all in for the ride. This book is about wisdom riding on this train.'
"These words, as part of the introduction of the book, set the specific context and overall challenge and purpose for this book. Here, wisdom is likened to a lady riding on the train of civilization past prominence in a social, political, and spiritual direction. But the book argues in recent times, she has been forced to ride in the back of the train. Her wisdom of the ages is despised, and her steady influences of the ages are ignored.
"Now we live in a vast field of folly. How do we find our way out? How do we see her, hear her, and love her again? This is the story of this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Arnold O. Thompson's new book will challenge and encourage readers to consider the state of the world and their individual faith.
Dr. Thompson shares in hopes of encouraging both personal and spiritual growth through a better understanding of God's word.
