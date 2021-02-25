BRYN MAWR, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning, Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor has been helping patients realize their beauty goals for over 16 years. He serves as Chief of Plastic Surgery for Main Line Health Systems encompassing Bryn Mawr, Lankenau, Paoli, and Riddle Hospitals.
Dr. Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs complement his expertise in cosmetic facelift, rhinoplasty, drainless abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, and mastopexy. He is committed to patient satisfaction and safety, and his knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. He works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan and is dedicated to helping patients achieve a long-lasting, natural post-surgical look.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Dr. Brannon Claytor attended the Haverford School, Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and Jefferson Medical College. After a Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a Fellowship at Washington University, Dr. Claytor began his career in private practice in Maine before being recruited to take over the legacy of Dr. R. Barrett Noone in 2014 where he has become the "Go-To" cosmetic aesthetic Plastic Surgeon to the Main Line.
Dr. Claytor is an active member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Claytor is a highly sought-after lecturer on the topic of Drainless Tummy Tuck and teaches the advanced course on "Scarpa Sparing Abdominoplasty with Concomitant Liposuction: No Drains Needed" at national and international meetings. In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Claytor is a Clinical Associate Professor at Lankenau Institute of Medical Research. Dr. Claytor is dedicated to achieving the highest level outcomes for his patients, and to ensure that art and science are continuously aligned, he is committed to clinical research trials and has authored many journal articles and book chapters as a result. He also serves as an instructor for medical residents.
Dr. Claytor is a facelift specialist who performs the Deep Plane Short Scar Facelift under local anesthesia (awake surgery). This surgery achieves a beautiful, natural result with a shorter recovery period. Dr. Claytor is also renowned for his work on drainless tummy tucks. His technique enables patients to recover faster using the body's own natural lymphatic drainage system without cumbersome drains. Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery's state-of-the-art AAAASF office-based surgical facility offers patients a safe, convenient and discreet option for their surgical needs.
Dr. Claytor's team includes highly trained, expert injectors who evaluate each client for his or her desired outcome. Other non-surgical options include PRP injections, CoolSculpting, Microneedling, CO2 and laser skin resurfacing, IPL treatments, and laser hair removal. Whether you desire a surgical procedure or a non-surgical treatment, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery has the expertise and the patient care that has kept patients coming back for over 40 years.
Learn more about Dr. Brannon Claytor by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-brannon-claytor/
