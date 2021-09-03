MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Snippets": an encouraging overview of God's love for creation. "Snippets" is the creation of published author Dr. Brendell Thomas Francis, CEO and Founder of Daughters of Tamar and Tamar Community Outreach. She holds a BA in Psychology and a Master's in Human Resource Counseling and is also a Certified Life Coach.
Dr. Francis shares, "This is not 'fake news' and 'it is what it is.'
"The most powerful weapon that defines you is hearing God's voice leaving you with an everlasting impression. It will grab, transport, and intrigue you while captivating your thoughts. You will consider reading John chapter 10 verse 27: 'My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow me.'
"Within Snippets, you, the reader, will be given—no matter where you are, no matter what's your situation—an opportunity to be cognizant of God's voice speaking through Snippets. As you read through Snippets, God's purpose for you is to give you incentive, a drive to get up and go leading."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Brendell Thomas Francis's new book is a creative and inspiring collection of reflections meant to push one closer to God.
Dr. Francis shares a brief biography section to express to readers that, no matter where one comes from, God is always waiting.
View a synopsis of "Snippets" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Snippets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Snippets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing