MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Leaders: As Those Who Serve": an intellectual guide for leadership. "The Leaders: As Those Who Serve" is the creation of published author, Dr. Brian Byrne, a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather, and widely traveled educator.
"The Leaders", is Brian Byrne's third book in his Disciple Trilogy. The first book, Identity. The Way of a Disciple, and his second book, Disciple. Beyond Mediocrity, are now in print. The Leaders completes the trilogy.
In the first part of his book Brian draws extensively on the scriptures to describe the qualities of leadership needed in the lead up to the Lord's return. He deals with what it means for the leader to follow the Lord, his or her relationship with the Spirit, and the importance of listening for the Spirit's voice. He then carefully explores the leader's trust and love for the Lord and the need to turn his or her back on the world's distracting enticements.
In the second part Brian turns his attention to the work of leaders as shepherds, drawing on the Lord's own teaching about Himself as the Good Shepherd. He explores the Lord's pattern for knowing each of His sheep, feeding them, leading them, protecting them from different kinds of danger, and restoring those who have become lost.
The third part of The Leaders is devoted to the work of the leader as teacher of the Lord's people. Brian examines the principles underpinning the work of a teacher and then explores the teacher's authority, resources, cooperative relationship with the Spirit, and the nature of students in the Lord's classroom. The meaning of the gospel is Biblically explained, and the whole counsel of God is described as the inspired resource for the ministry of the leader as teacher.
Brian Byrne breaks new ground in The Leaders and creates a comprehensive resource that should be on the desk of all who are called to lead. This book could also be a valuable reference for those who train leaders as shepherds and teachers for our churches.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Byrne's new book is a methodically detailed guidebook for encouraging leaders to expand their fellowship and perpetuate the love of Jesus.
Providing relevant Scripture and real-world examples, Dr. Byrne's final installment to his trilogy is a comprehensive discussion of leadership within ministry.
View a synopsis of "The Leaders: As Those Who Serve" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Leaders: As Those Who Serve" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Leaders: As Those Who Serve", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
